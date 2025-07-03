Madison Media Omega wins media mandate for Farmley

ADVERTISEMENT
Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the media mandate for Farmley for Tamil Nadu. Under this mandate, the agency will manage Farmley’s traditional media responsibilities, including Print, Radio, Cinema, Television and Outdoor.
This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as Farmley aims to light up Tamil Nadu with its vibrant snacking portfolio. By leveraging Madison’s deep media expertise and on-ground understanding of regional markets, this collaboration is set to unlock powerful visibility and accelerate Farmley’s growth in the South and beyond.
Speaking on the win, Dinesh Rathod, Madison Media Omega said, “We are excited to partner with Farmley. Our team is eager to harness the power of media to build meaningful consumer connections and amplify Farmley’s presence across the country.”
Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Aman Gupta, Head of Marketing, Farmley commented, “We’re excited to partner with Madison Media Omega as we scale into new markets. Their strategic expertise and strong media network will help us take the Farmley promise to more homes across India.”