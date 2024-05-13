Dentsu India and Ripplr enter strategic partnership

Dentsu India has entered a strategic partnership with Ripplr, a digital-first distribution and logistics company.

Under the joint leadership of Narayan Devanathan, President and Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia at dentsu, and Abhishek Nehru & Santosh Dabke, Co-Founders of Ripplr, this collaboration will leverage the distinct expertise of each party to deliver client-led solutions that effectively bridge the gap between demand and supply chains.

The alliance will cater to clients seeking a comprehensive range of distribution and customer-facing solutions. Dentsu's expertise lies in providing strategy, growth solutions, and execution for consumer-facing business operations while Ripplr will concentrate on delivering strategy and execution, encompassing technology and fulfilment, for full-funnel distribution and logistics.

Initially, the alliance will provide customizable end-to-end solutions across the value chain for clients in FMCG, retail, D2C, and other distribution-intensive sectors across India. As time progresses, the partnership will extend its reach into additional markets and sectors, showcasing its dedication to addressing evolving industry demands.

Narayan Devanathan said, “Ripplr stands out as the unparalleled digital-first leader in distribution and logistics solutions, facilitating the most efficient movement of products from factory to retail. Moreover, when it comes to motivating consumers to engage with products across various channels—be it offline, online, or omnichannel—nobody does it better than dentsu. With our comprehensive suite of solutions at the intersection of marketing, technology, and consulting, this alliance will enable businesses to pinpoint the sweet spot between demand and supply, creatively and effectively bridging gaps across the entire value chain.”

Abhishek Nehru added, “Ripplr is one of the largest FMCG authorised distribution companies, and our platform services more than one lakh retailers across 10+ cities. We have built a robust tech-enabled playbook for all FMCG brands, along with smart data analytics, helping brands to scale up in the ever-changing omnichannel market. With dentsu as a partner, which is a powerhouse of research, analysis, and strategy, and Ripplr's execution and reach capability, the combined synergy will enable us to launch and scale brands faster and more efficiently across multiple geographies."