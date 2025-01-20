HDFC Life awards integrated media mandate to OMD India

ADVERTISEMENT
Following a comprehensive multi-agency pitch hotly contested over multiple rounds, OMD India has won the integrated media mandate for HDFC Life, one of India’s, listed, long-term life insurance solutions providers.
The partnership with OMD India will not only build upon this legacy of customer-centricity and empowering millions through financial empowerment and inclusion but also help the brand continue to strengthen its footprint and accelerate the growth trajectory of its business. The agency will be taking charge of the consolidated media strategy for the brand spanning offline and online channels.
As the brand continues to evolve and drive deeper connections and affinity among audiences, OMD India's strategic and creative planning expertise and the power of Omnicom's data and tech orchestration platform - Omni, will be key for it to stand out in India's competitive insurance landscape and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.
“We're excited to partner with HDFC Life and look forward to creating an inspiring journey of driving strong marketing and business outcomes for the brand,” said Anisha Iyer, chief executive officer of OMD India. “Our partnership is designed to deliver real business impact underpinned by OMD India's strong and future-facing capabilities. We're excited for what the future holds.”
“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with OMD - who share our passion for innovation and customer-centricity,” said quote from HDFC Life. “We were impressed with their capabilities, tools and culture and are confident that this partnership will accelerate our brand story with exceptional experiences and strategies to further build on the promise of our proposition.”