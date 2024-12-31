Big Breaks: Adland's major account moves and pitches of 2024

2024 saw some major accounts movements across categories of brands- both globally and in India.From Spotify's global account win to HUL's outdoor ads account in India going up for grabs, Storyboard18 reported first breaks and exclusives from adland. Recap the major wins and losses and accounts that are still up for grabs.

Storyboard18 Global News Break: Publicis Media gets Spotify’s global media account

After a several months-long global review, streaming major Spotify awarded its media account to Publicis, in March. The Publicis Groupe-owned media investments firm created a bespoke unit called Publicis OneVibe for the Spotify business. Storyboard18 broke the global exclusive story and was the first to report on the pitch's conclusion, the winning ad firm and details of the pitch finalists on February 1. Spotify's media spends in India are to the tune of Rs 100 crore, although some industry estimates suggest it is in the range of Rs 150-200 crore. The media spend, however, is heavily skewed towards digital.

WPP and Omnicom x Amazon's media account

It was described as the Global Media Pitch of the Decade. Amazon's mammoth global media planning and buying account went up for review in late 2023 and finally the winners emerged in August. WPP and Omnicom Media Group (OMG) bagged the media business, edging out the incumbent - IPG's Initiative. WPP will handle Amazon's media business in APAC and EMEA. Omnicom gets the Americas.

Omnicom Media Group x Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors finalized the pitch for its Passenger Vehicles media planning and buying account, valued at approximately Rs 450 crore, according to sources. The automobile giant initiated the pitch earlier this year, as reported by Storyboard18 exclusively. Industry sources indicate that Tata Motors has decided to consolidate all its media planning and buying business with Omnicom Media Group.

Tata Motors’ media mandate spanned across various categories, including above-the-line, digital (covering both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles), and outdoor advertising. The company’s media needs are currently managed by agencies such as Lodestar UM, OMD, Dentsu, and Madison. Sources confirmed to Storyboard18, "OMG handled the Digital media mandate but now has won the entire Tata Motors media business." None of the media agencies involved in the pitch commented on the process.

IPG agencies corner Air India's media and creative business; marking a huge win for the group

IPG Mediabrands bagged Air India's mandate after a many months-long pitch in 2023. The account is handled by IPG Mediabrands' firm Initiative, industry sources told Storyboard18. The win for the media planning and buying group added another feather to the ad holding company IPG's hat given that Initiative's creative stablemate McCann Worldgroup India won Air India's global creative mandate in 2023. The media win followed. The Air India account is one of the most prestigious and largest in the country, running into several hundred crores, as the airline brand undergoes a massive transformation. McCann Worldgroup India is tasked with revamping the advertising and communication of the heritage airline brand. Storyboard18 was the first to report when the Prasoon Joshi-led ad agency won the creative account in June 2023. The agency has developed a new brand platform and comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

IPG's Initiative x Volvo's $500 mn global media account

Replacing WPP's Mindshare, IPG's Initiative won the Swedish auto major Volvo's global media account, in December. The auto major initiated the pitch back in August, after 25 years. In its new mandate, the account spans key markets including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden, Japan, Australia, and Korea and exclude China. Storyboard18 first reported that the Swedish auto manufacturer started a global review of its media planning and buying account in August.

Initiative x Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy awarded its media buying and planning mandate to IPG Mediabrands-owned Initiative, a leading media investments firm and a stablemate of Lodestar UM. Storyboard18 exclusively reported Initiative's win of the integrated media business of the Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Global-backed EV company. Other media services firms in competition for the account were GroupM and Dentsu. Ather's reported advertisement expenses went rapidly northward to Rs 203.8 crore in FY23 from Rs 45.5 crore in the preceding financial year.

Volkswagen and Omnicom Group

German auto giant Volkswagen had called for a review of its global media planning and buying account. After a lengthy review, VW has chosen to retain Omnicom Group. The ad holding company holds on to the automaker’s worldwide business, which includes VW, Audi and Škoda. As per reports, Omnicom's media investments firm PHD will support the business under a new operating model that draws resources from across Omnicom Media Group.

Media spends in India are in the range of Rs150-180 crore.

Volkswagen's contract with Omnicom-owned PHD had expired at the end of 2023, kicking off a marathon global media pitch for its multi-billion dollar contract which includes brands such as Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda. PHD had the account since 2016 and before PHD it was WPP’s MediaCom that handled the carmaker's media duties since 1998.

Unilever global media review results; All six ad holding companies get the FMCG's business

Unilever reappointed WPP’s Mindshare in the US, UK and China, as per industry reports. However the FMCG giant changed up its agency roster in other markets to include Havas, Dentsu and Publicis Groupe, in addition to WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic.

Omnicom Media Group lost Canada to Interpublic’s Initiative. Publicis Media now has Unilever's media business in Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, taken away from WPP. WPP has also won Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa. India has been retained by WPP and GroupM's Mindshare, as per sources. Unilever said the media review was aligned to Unilever’s Growth Action Plan."

The global FMCG juggernaut initiated a review of its global media planning and buying account in January 2024. The FMCG giant last reviewed its media account in 2021. When GroupM expanded its account in 2021, the billings at the time were worth $3.4 billion. Mindshare, which also has the mandate in India, re-pitched for the account. GroupM-owned Mindshare had retained the account in the last review, beating out stiff competition from other major holding companies' media agencies. The review happens every three years

Jio-Bp's Rs100 crore media account x Vibrant Media

In January, Storyboard18 reported Vibrant Media beating GroupM and Beehive to bag the Rs100 crore media business of Jio-bp. Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and UK's bp. In October 2023, Reliance Industries' in-house agency Vibrant Media roped in Madison Media's chief operating officer, Karthik Lakshminarayan, as vice president.

Lego's $627 million global media account x Publicis One

In July, global toy company the LEGO Group onboarded Publicis One as its global media agency. The media account was on pitch for 18 months, where the incumbent agency was Initiative. Publicis One commenced onboarding from the beginning of July, working with Initiative over a three-month period to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence for the LEGO brand. Its new agency partner, Publicis One, is now focusing on strengthening these connections within a complex and rapidly evolving media and retail landscape.

OMG x Michelin's $89.5 million global media account

Omnicom Media Group won Michelin's $89.5 million global media account after a multi-agency competitive pitch, in August. For the seventh consecutive year, Michelin secured its position as the world’s most valuable tyre brand, with a brand value of USD 7.9 billion, according to new data from Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. The French brand's value has remained stable year-on-year, despite various factors impacting the market and performance, including declining sales within the road transportation segment and reduced replacement market unit sales.

Lowe Lintas x Complan

Lowe Lintas was awarded the creative mandate for Complan, a nutritional brand, in Decemer. This mandate allowed Lowe Lintas to leverage its unparalleled expertise in brand storytelling and consumer insights to fuel Complan’s growth and drive consumer engagement by creating deeper connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels, stated the company in a statement.

Lowe Lintas x Amaron

Lowe Lintas won the creative mandate for Amaron, the flagship brand of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries), after a multi-agency pitch.The incumbent ad agency was Ogilvy, which has been associated with the brand for over two decades. It is to be noted that this is the second loss for Ogilvy, in a row, after it lost the KFC account to FCB, last month. In May, Storyboard18 broke the news of Amaron's creative account going up for grabs. The full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group- Lowe Lintas will help energise Amaron's brand presence and market share.

82.5 Communications x Bacardi India

In December, 82.5 Communications was entrusted with the creative mandate for one of Bacardi India Private Limited’s brands, with a focus on developing innovative marketing strategies and campaigns. In collaboration with 82.5 Communications, Bacardi India now aims to elevate the consumer experience through creative storytelling and engaging brand activations.

Rainmaker Consults x Jamba Juice

The American quick-service restaurant that debuted in the Indian market in October assigned its creative, media, and public relations mandate to Mumbai-based Rainmaker Consults. Shouger Merchant Doshi, founder, Rainmaker Consults confirmed the same to Storyboard18. Rainmaker Consults is a strategic PR and marketing communications agency and will be handling Jamba's duties for both digital and traditional channels. The agency services brands like ITC, Courtyard by Marriott, Neuma and One8 Commune among others.

GroupM x Honor's $250 million global media account

Following a competitive pitch, WPP's GroupM was appointed by smartphone brand Honor as its global media partner, in October. Further, Honor handed its China planning business to GroupM from Publicis. The partnership between GroupM and Honor spans a decade beginning in 2014. From 2025-2028, GroupM will look into Honor's global media strategy and buying business covering China and overseas. GroupM will also leverage WPP's global resources and talent advantages and further harness AI data technology in order to enhance the brand's marketing strategies, media efficiency and effectiveness.

Madison x Parag Milk Foods' Rs 100-120 cr account

Storyboard18, in October, exclusively reported that Madison has won the media mandate for Parag Milk Foods. The dairy-based product maker had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) in April in 2024 for its media planning and buying account. Madison will manage the media duties for all the sub-brands. According to sources, the account size is approximately INR 100 to 120 crore. Madison will oversee the mandate for the entire product portfolio, including Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar. The brand recently expanded its health and fitness portfolio with the launch of Avvatar, Performance Whey Protein, made from cow’s milk.

Pitches Still Up For Grabs

HUL

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is revaluating its Out-of-Home media agency. The incumbent agency is Interpublic Group's OOH arm Rapport. Sources close to the development claimed that Publicis, GroupM and IPG participated in the pitch. According to sources, HUL's OOH media spends is about Rs 200 crore for pan India campaigns. "HUL has invited only global agencies for the pitch due to their strict audit processes. GroupM, IPG and Publicis have participated in the pitch." The process is still ongoing and the brand is evaluating multiple aspects including the roadmap for the upcoming year.

Hero MotoCorp

Auto major Hero MotoCorp called for a pitch first in June, putting a major media account back in the market and up for grabs. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters is looking for a media investments firm for media buying and planning, industry sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. The incumbent is Publicis Media. In 2019, Publicis Media won the mandate that included both traditional and digital media duties, after a competitive pitch. Publicis Media had created a bespoke platform – ‘Team Hero MotoCorp’ (Team HMC). Previously reported estimates had pegged the media account at Rs 600 crore.

Lenskart

In September, eyewear retailer Lenskart initiated a media pitch for its approximately Rs 100 crore account. Its current media mandate is handled by Starcom, which won the account in 2017. Prior to which, the account was with GroupM Maxus.

Kotak Mahindra

India's leading banking and financial services groups, Kotak Mahindra Group is also looking for a new media partner. With an account valued at Rs 100-150 crore, it comprises of the entire media buying and selling. Its current agency on record is Wavemaker.

Cars24 The online platform for buying and selling used cars, Cars24 with an account worth Rs 100 crore is looking for a media partner. Recently, one of its sub-brands Loans24 assigned its digital mandate to Born Hi, the integrated digital marketing agency.

GCPL