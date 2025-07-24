Omnicom forms Omnicom Oceania; appoints Nick Garrett as CEO

Omnicom has formed Omnicom Oceania, which aligns all Omnicom’s practice areas across Australia and New Zealand. This includes market leading media and creative agencies, PR, performance marketing, production and more under a unified leadership structure.

Omnicom Oceania will be led by Nick Garrett as CEO. In his new role, Garrett will collaborate closely with brand agency leaders to deliver integrated solutions for Omnicom’s clients and their customers. He will report to Wren.

Garrett returns to Omnicom after four years at Deloitte Digital where he joined as a brand and creative partner in 2021. Within his first year he joined the global leadership team, later becoming global chief marketing officer.

Before Deloitte, Garrett spent almost a decade leading BBDO agencies, Clemenger and Colenso and, prior to that, worked at TBWA in Sydney and LA.

“Increasingly, clients in this market are looking for deep specialism and seamless integration. Recent Forrester wave reports have proven that Omnicom is the unrivalled leader across key marketing specializations. We have successfully deployed these specializations with many leading clients in the market, and this organisational shift accelerates our ability to deliver this model to more clients across the region,” said John Wren, Omnicom chairman and chief executive officer.

Wren continued, “We have the advantage of best-in-class capabilities and talent across practice areas, built on the foundations of world-leading data, AI, technologies and tools. Nick’s deep knowledge of Omnicom and his advisory experience make him the ideal leader to orchestrate these capabilities and drive the growth ambitions of our clients.”