IPG launches Agentic Systems to help brands navigate the commerce ecosystem

Interpublic Group announced the launch of Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), a new offering designed to help brands manage the scaled and complex commerce ecosystem.

To optimize commerce performance, ASC will leverage Interpublic’s proprietary agentic system, which is powered by data from Intelligence Node, the transaction data company Interpublic acquired in early 2025.

ASC captures data signals for every product and its competitors, including at the SKU and store level, generating actionable intelligence from insights into consumer searches, digital shelf position, product page content, pricing, and inventory levels, and enabling brands to optimize sales and margin performance across digital commerce channels.

The new offering will be led by Jeriad Zoghby, chief commerce strategy officer at Interpublic, who joined IPG from Accenture in 2023.

ASC is already being piloted by almost two dozen brands with results to date that have shown double-digit improvements in impressions and sales, highlighted the company in its statement.

"Agentic Systems for Commerce can help brands compete and succeed in an evolving and demanding marketplace and flatten the cost curve associated with the complex commerce landscape," said Philippe Krakowsky, chief executive officer, Interpublic.

He added, "We believe ASC can become a new revenue stream for us, and it’s another way in which we can use AI to scale our expertise and expand our business beyond our core capabilities of marketing communications and media, into solution sets that deliver quantifiable results.”

"We're seeing strong early momentum with ASC," said Zoghby.

He further stated, "Over 20 CPG brands have already deployed our agentic commerce system. This quick adoption demonstrates our clients' recognition that today's commerce environment demands more than tools, even AI-enabled ones. They need integrated agentic systems that autonomously capture market-wide signals, identify performance opportunities, and execute in real time, enabling brands to move with the speed, precision, and enterprise agility this new era demands."