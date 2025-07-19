From media planners to brand CEOs, Astrology secretly claims a seat in the boardroom

Move over spreadsheets — there's a new advisor in the boardroom, and it's not wearing a tie. It’s holding a crystal. Or a deck of tarot cards. Or maybe just peering intently at your company’s “birth chart.”

In a surprising corporate plot twist, the C-suite is now sharing space with stargazers. Indian companies — from scrappy startups to global conglomerates — are increasingly turning to astrologers, tarot readers, and numerologists not just for cosmic curiosity, but for real business decisions.

Yes, you read that right: your next appraisal might just depend on your boss’s moon sign.

From media agencies to brand CEOs, VCs, and founders are now increasingly consulting the stars as if they are the sales charts before making million-dollar decisions. Whether it’s picking the perfect launch date, deciding on mergers, hiring the “cosmically aligned” employee, or even overhauling brand colors, astrology has gone from your aunt’s Sunday hobby to a surprisingly serious seat at the executive table.

“Absolutely, and far more often than people imagine,” says Pratik Pandey, CEO of AstroSage AI, when asked if India Inc. is consulting astrologers for business decisions. According to him, some founders now start their mornings not with a stand-up meeting, but a five-minute sync with an astrologer. Think daily horoscopes, but for high-stakes negotiations and funding calls.

“In one case, a tech founder checks astrological timings to schedule meetings — and since he started, his company has seen 3x growth,” Pandey notes. After the pandemic, this trend has only accelerated. With volatility at an all-time high, leaders are looking for insights that aren’t in the balance sheets — and the stars deliver.

Astrology platforms like Astroyogi have noted a spike in consultations during appraisal season — especially between March and April — with career queries jumping 50–60%. Gen Z dominates this astrological awakening, making up over 90% of consultations, with Bengaluru leading the cosmic consulting charge.

A breakdown of the data reveals a gender distribution of 70% men to 30% women. Preferences among these users lean towards live sessions, with Tarot readings and Vedic astrology being the most sought-after services, comprising 60% and 40% of the consultations respectively.

However, the interest in these fields is not uniform across the country - certain cities have emerged as key centers for such consultations. Bengaluru leads with a 60% share of queries, followed by Delhi at 50%, and both Mumbai and Hyderabad at 40%.

Corporate pros from media agencies, legacy brands and D2C hailing from FMCG, Automobile, fintech, pharma, among other sectors are logging in for live tarot sessions to prep for promotions, resolve team issues, or simply figure out if Mercury retrograde is why the quarterly review went sideways.

Hiring Under the New Moon

Astrologers are no longer just predicting marriages — they’re weighing in on mergers.

Clairvoyant and tarot reader Maaninii Shah breaks it down: today’s leaders are using astrology and tarot to plan product launches, pick leadership hires, decide when to restructure, and even run full moon rituals to set business intentions.

A few examples from her roster:

A startup founder avoided a bad partnership after a tarot card session flagged "mismatched values."

An exec from a media agency delayed relocating for work — until the stars aligned, and now he’s thriving abroad.

A team head smoothed over office politics thanks to insights from a tarot reading.

Shah says, "Two startup co-founders came for a joint tarot consultation. They were having repeated disagreements about business direction. The reading revealed deep differences in values and working styles. They decided to restructure their roles instead of dissolving the business. This clarity saved their partnership and allowed them to scale peacefully."

Astro-numerologist Gautham Azad takes it a step further. His clients include venture capitalists who assess startup “vibes” — quite literally — before investing. It's not just about ROI anymore; it’s about ROE — Return On Energy.

Azad even advised IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru to tweak their jersey design — swapping out black for blue and gold to align with “success vibrations.” They also redesigned their logo using the Golden Ratio for energetic harmony.

Azad says, "Several cricketers have benefited from our jersey number corrections, which enhanced their personal and professional trajectories. Our clients include leading venture capitalists who use our insights to identify startups with long-term potential — not just financially, but vibrationally."

Brooke Bond’s Starry Destiny

Here's a story straight out of the boardroom archives — with a twist.

R Gopalakrishnan, former Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited, recalled in a viral LinkedIn post how Brooke Bond's fate was, well, written in the stars.

At an employee fair, he jokingly asked an amateur astrologer, “Can you do a horoscope for a company?” The astrologer — a company employee — took the incorporation date of Brooke Bond India Ltd. (September 26, 1912, around noon) and offered a stunningly accurate reading:

“This person has married several partners but found no joy. Soon, this person will marry again, take the partner’s name — and find prosperity.” Two years later, Brooke Bond merged into Hindustan Lever. The name “Brooke Bond” was dropped. A bigger, stronger identity emerged.

Coincidence or cosmic foresight? We’ll let you decide.

To be clear, no one is suggesting CEOs should throw away their dashboards and start doing reiki during board meetings (although, let’s be honest, that sounds kind of amazing).

But there’s a clear shift happening. Intuition is entering strategy. Data still drives the car, but now, corporates are increasingly using astrology as a shotgun. As Pratik Pandey puts it: “They trust data. And they respect the stars too. While analysts crunch numbers, some CEOs check their star charts before they sign anything.”

He shares an anecdote about a tech founder who begins each day with a five-minute sync with his astrologer panel — choosing windows for negotiations and scheduling meetings based on planetary positions.

So next time your pitch gets delayed, your funding call is rescheduled, or your startup launches on the new moon — it may not be bad planning.