'PR professionals feel undervalued, overworked', survey reveals

India's PR professionals have expressed job dissatisfaction in terms of remuneration. According to the PR Agency Insights Survey 2025 (India Edition), only 12% of PR professionals are fully satisfied with their salaries while only 16% expressed job satisfaction. However, only one in three professionals still see a future in agency roles. As per the survey, most PR professionals handle 2-6 clients while working 45-55 hours per week yet feel undervalued and overworked.

Furthermore, 38.5% of agency professionals are actively considering a move in-house. The survey underscored the challenges of PR professionals, with two out of three PR professionals saying securing editorial coverage has become increasingly difficult. 66% of professionals stated that found managing outdated client expectations a major challenge, as many brands still define PR solely through media coverage.

On the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, 98% of PR professionals admitted that they use AI one way or the other - for content, ideation, and research, yet 67% worry about AI eroding creativity and 73% fear the loss of a human touch in storytelling.