Sintex's media account on pitch: Exclusive

Sintex, the world's largest producer of plastic water tanks and Asia's largest manufacturer of corduroy fabrics, has called for a media pitch, Storyboard18 can confirm. The country's leading media investments firms are vying for the mandate.

Storyboard18 was the first to report when McCann Worldgroup won the creative pitch for Sintex earlier this year. The IPG Group-owned ad agency's media stablemates like Lodestar UM, Initiative Media and its arm BPN fall under IPG Mediabrands.

In February 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Sintex as an Associate Partner for the TATA Women’s Premier League. The partnership will extend for a period of four years from 2024 to 2027.

Sintex has been a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of plastic products in India, providing liquid storage solutions to billions for the last five decades, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

At the time, Ashish Prasad, CEO, Sintex by Welspun, said: “At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is a natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India."