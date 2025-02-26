Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

For decades, legacy advertising agencies have been the custodians of brand storytelling. They have shaped consumer perceptions with meticulously crafted campaigns, leveraging decades of experience, data, and established processes. However, an increasing number of brands, especially new-age and digitally driven ones are turning to independent, boutique agencies for fresh creative perspectives and agility.

Whether it’s Swiggy’s "Broom or Groom", "Chawla or Chwala" and Amazon Prime’s playful take on nepotism by Moonshot, Wakefit’s ad parodies by Talented, or YouTube's Ganji Chudail by Bare Bones Collective, indie agencies have showcased bold creativity. With a string of successful and buzzworthy campaigns, independent agencies are proving their ability to compete with legacy players.

But is this shift a sustainable industry-wide transformation, or merely a temporary fascination with the new?

The Rise Of Independent Agencies

This shift toward indie agencies is driven by a need for speed, risk-taking, and deeper creative involvement. As these agencies disrupt traditional models, industry insiders highlight their biggest advantages.

"The biggest advantage of working directly with CXOs and founders is the ability to bypass indecisiveness and hierarchical delays, which often stifle creativity. These leaders bring a unique perspective—they can contextualize unconventional campaigns for their teams, aligning them with internal dynamics and brand vision. This clarity and decisiveness empower indie agencies to execute bold, out-of-the-box ideas that might otherwise get lost in traditional layers of approvals." says Saksham Jadon, Founder and CEO, Youngun.

Girish Narayandass, Co-Founder of Bare Bones Collective, echoes this sentiment, adding that while initial access to clients might come easier, the real challenge is delivering exceptional work consistently. "Certainly, access is helpful. It gets you that first meeting. But this is a highly competitive industry. Most of the work that happens today is on a project-to-project basis, which means you have to pitch every time, and eventually, it's your idea and execution capability that helps secure that unconventional piece of work."

Established independent firms like Talented and Moonshot have positioned themselves as disruptive players, often bringing fresh cultural insights, social media fluency, and risk-taking creativity that legacy agencies sometimes struggle to match. With their agility and risk-taking approach, indie agencies are increasingly attracting brands looking for something beyond the traditional agency model. But what exactly is driving this shift?

Why Are Brands Making the Shift?

As indie agencies gain momentum, their appeal lies not just in creativity but also in the entrepreneurial mindset that drives them.

Gautam Reghunath, Co-founder & CEO of Talented, emphasizes the entrepreneurial spirit that defines independent agencies. "I think most clients realize that the entrepreneurial spirit that runs through most indies is infectious, and it often reflects in the passion we bring to our work. Over the past three years, as the founder and CEO of Talented, I've found myself in more founder and C-suite meetings than I did during my tenure as CEO of Dentsu Webchutney, despite the latter being a significantly larger organization."

Talented has set itself apart by making 50% of its employees stakeholders through ESOPs and equity allocations, which Reghunath believes fundamentally transforms the quality of work and the depth of client relationships. "Our clients recognize and reciprocate this investment. On virtually all of our accounts, even our most junior team members have direct access to the CMOs of our clients, just like our most senior executives do. The respect is mutual. Of course, that will show in the quality of work."

The growing presence of indie agencies is also fueled by an increasing emphasis on visibility and personal branding. As one industry observer notes, "Agencies like Talented have done a fantastic job of getting PR for their brand. Even before their official launch, their founders managed to get visibility — not just in trade portals but across the broader industry. They’ve done a lot of relevant and interesting things since then."

Additionally, new agencies are leveraging their reputation in adjacent creative fields to gain advertising traction. "Tanmay Bhat’s agency, Moonshot, was able to step into advertising because of his prior reputation in the stand-up comedy and digital content space. That credibility, combined with creative risk-taking, likely helped them gain traction with brands like CRED."

Despite the rise of indie agencies, legacy firms continue to hold their ground.

Does Legacy Still Matter?

While the shift to indie agencies is significant, some argue that legacy agencies continue to offer advantages that cannot be easily replaced.

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra Group, challenges the notion of 'legacy' itself, "I’m always quite amused by the words 'legacy agency.' Even more so when it’s in the context of the creative landscape. I believe the only real legacy an agency has is its work. And the basic tenet of work is still the same—be interesting. Agencies have always been looking for different ways to be interesting. What changes from one agency to another, whether it’s a so-called legacy agency or a boutique agency or an independent one, is leadership and vision."

Mathew highlights that established agencies continue to uphold creative excellence while evolving with the times. "What do the agency heads speak about within their agency (beyond PR)? Does their work give them as many sleepless nights as their P&L? Is creativity a department or a mindset? Because that’s what will drive the agency. And that’s what will end up becoming your legacy."