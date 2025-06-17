Criteo and dentsu announce global commerce media partnership

Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, has announced plans for an expanded global partnership with dentsu, a leading global marketing and advertising agency network, to create more effective commerce and performance media campaigns for dentsu’s clients. The partnership marks the first time that Criteo’s complete Commerce Media Platform stack will be harnessed by a top holding company. By partnering with Criteo, dentsu’s portfolio of brands and retailers will be armed with the necessary AI-enhanced audiences, buying tools, consultancy services and measurement capabilities to drive superior commerce outcomes. Criteo’s retailer and publisher partners will also gain access to additional spending from brands that want to reach consumers on their owned and operated properties. “We want our clients to grow in the Algorithmic Era, and the integration of Criteo’s commerce SKU signals and product intelligence will help power our range of Next Gen media solutions,” said Clive Record, President Partnerships and Solutions of dentsu. “This is a transformational partnership which will provide new levels of intelligence and allow us to design for differentiation. We’re excited to harness Criteo’s advanced commerce solutions, audiences, AI and expertise.” Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Retail Media at Criteo added: “We’re thrilled to partner with dentsu and provide a holistic set of solutions that will propel commerce media momentum for its clients. An industry leading toolset, coupled with a comprehensive strategy, are crucial to maximize success in today’s environment, and our partnership with dentsu is a testament to the value that holistic commerce-driven technology platforms provide.” To reach consumers across their shopping journey, this partnership will include both dentsu and Criteo’s audience capabilities. The companies are combining dentsu. Audiences, dentsu’s global data and identity solution, with Criteo’s Commerce Audiences, which are built from the world's largest open commerce dataset, to create a unique and powerful offering that can be activated across Criteo’s demand platforms. More specifically, dentsu will leverage Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform in the following ways: •Commerce Max Retail Media Demand-Side Platform: Brands and agencies continuously innovate to reduce fragmentation and enhance media optimization. To support this effort, dentsu will utilize Criteo’s SKU-Based Planning Tool, which allows brands to promote their products across over 200 global retailers in one streamlined campaign activation, management and optimization workflow, with closed-loop measurement.