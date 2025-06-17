India’s 2025 box office up by 27%, soars in May 2025 with Rs 1,136 Cr

ADVERTISEMENT
May 2025 has emerged as one of the most lucrative months for Indian theatres this year, clocking in ₹1,136 Cr in domestic box office collections — making it the second-highest month after February. What’s driving this upswing? A potent mix of blockbuster Hindi and Hollywood releases, and an overall audience resurgence in theatres.
Leading the charge is Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, which grossed over ₹200 Cr and now ranks as the second-highest Hindi grosser of 2025, just behind Chhaava. Globally acclaimed action franchise Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning followed with over ₹115 Cr. Together, these two films accounted for nearly 28% of May’s box office haul.
From January to May 2025, Indian cinemas have raked in a total of ₹4,812 Cr — a 27% jump compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting a clear uptick in theatrical footfalls and content appeal across languages.
Interestingly, May 2025 has also been the strongest month for Hollywood in India since the Oppenheimer-Barbie frenzy of July 2023, grossing ₹262 Cr. Three English-language films made it to the Top 10: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Thunderbolts, signalling a healthy appetite for international content among Indian audiences.
The Top 10 list of 2025 so far features four Hindi films and an even spread from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema (two each), reflecting a balanced language-wise performance and pan-India appeal.