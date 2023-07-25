comScore

ACI Infotech appoints Tushar Sharma as chief marketing officer

Previously, Tushar Sharma worked at Intel Corporation.

Jul 25, 2023
Tushar Sharma is armed with an experience of 15 years and started his career at Woodstock Futures as the co-founder.

Global technology and services company ACI Infotech (Advanced Computing International) has roped in Tushar Sharma as chief marketing officer. Sharma’s mandate will involve leading and setting a strategic vision for the company’s global marketing team.

Sharma is armed with an experience of 15 years and started his career at Woodstock Futures as the co-founder. He joined Tata Consultancy Services as an analyst, and then worked as the marketing and business development manager.

He has also worked across Wipro and Compunnel Digital.


