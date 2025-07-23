Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Atheist Krishna, a beloved meme internet creator celebrated for his humorous memes and emotionally resonant Photoshop edits, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, as per media reports.

His death, confirmed by his brother via WhatsApp, occurred at 4:30 am on July 23. Krishna had been battling illness and was scheduled for surgery before his condition worsened due to a pneumonia infection. His exact age remains unknown.

The news was shared by user @nainaverse, who posted a moving message alongside a screenshot of their final WhatsApp conversation. "On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, ‘It would be a miracle if I survive this.’...Gone too soon,” the post read.

Krishna's influence extended far beyond his 4.3 lakh followers on X. His ability to blend satire with sentiment earned him praise from high-profile admirers - including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, Akshay Kumar addressed Krishna directly: "Hi Krishna, this is Akshay... Recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh. Keep bringing a smile on people's face with your clean and honest humour."

WOOOOOW!!!!

This is the best thing that happened to me on Twitter. Thank you @akshaykumar Sir. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QOtJbTh65Z — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 24, 2019

PM Modi later reposted the video on X, commenting, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!"

Krishna was equally known for his emotionally stirring restorations of old, damaged photographs. These digital revivals often touched the hearts of families and strangers alike, earning him a unique space in India's creative online ecosystem.

Tributes pour in

Tributes flooded social media following the news of his demise. Actor Rupali Ganguly wrote on X, "The timeline feels emptier today! @Atheist_Krishna wasn’t just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour... You'll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti."

Fans remembered him as the “Prince of Funny Photoshop Videos,” highlighting his “fearless expression,” emotional depth, and disarming wit. Many noted that his content provided comfort during tough times and created moments of joy during an era often dominated by online noise.

A look at his prolific work

When you hear these lines:



Kargil

SherShaah!

Ye Dil Maange More!

Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure!



You remember PVC Captain Vikram Batra, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland🇮🇳 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jv6YHwYD9Z — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 7, 2025