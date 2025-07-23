            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • gone-too-soon-beloved-meme-artist-atheist-krishna-who-made-pm-modi-smile-passes-away-76266

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Krishna's influence extended far beyond his 4.3 lakh followers on X. His ability to blend satire with sentiment earned him praise from high-profile admirers - including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 1:25 PM
Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away
The news was shared by user @nainaverse, who posted a moving message alongside a screenshot of their final WhatsApp conversation.

Atheist Krishna, a beloved meme internet creator celebrated for his humorous memes and emotionally resonant Photoshop edits, has passed away due to complications from pneumonia, as per media reports.

His death, confirmed by his brother via WhatsApp, occurred at 4:30 am on July 23. Krishna had been battling illness and was scheduled for surgery before his condition worsened due to a pneumonia infection. His exact age remains unknown.

The news was shared by user @nainaverse, who posted a moving message alongside a screenshot of their final WhatsApp conversation. "On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, ‘It would be a miracle if I survive this.’...Gone too soon,” the post read.

Krishna's influence extended far beyond his 4.3 lakh followers on X. His ability to blend satire with sentiment earned him praise from high-profile admirers - including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, Akshay Kumar addressed Krishna directly: "Hi Krishna, this is Akshay... Recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh. Keep bringing a smile on people's face with your clean and honest humour."

PM Modi later reposted the video on X, commenting, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!"

Krishna was equally known for his emotionally stirring restorations of old, damaged photographs. These digital revivals often touched the hearts of families and strangers alike, earning him a unique space in India's creative online ecosystem.

Tributes pour in

Tributes flooded social media following the news of his demise. Actor Rupali Ganguly wrote on X, "The timeline feels emptier today! @Atheist_Krishna wasn’t just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour... You'll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti."

Fans remembered him as the “Prince of Funny Photoshop Videos,” highlighting his “fearless expression,” emotional depth, and disarming wit. Many noted that his content provided comfort during tough times and created moments of joy during an era often dominated by online noise.

A look at his prolific work


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 1:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Brand Makers

Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

Brand Makers

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Brand Makers

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Brand Makers

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Brand Makers

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Brand Makers

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services