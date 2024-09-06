Adda247's co-founder Chandan Singh steps down

Chandan Singh, who was the co-founder of Adda247, has moved on from the company.
He stated, "I moved on from Adda247 last month. A bit late in sharing this but as they say, its tough to say goodbye and even post this with everyone."
"Looking back on the past 5 years, I feel incredibly grateful for the journey I’ve had here. Working with such talented and dedicated people has been an absolute privilege, and the memories we've made will always be special to me,: Singh wrote on LinkedIn platform.
"To my wonderful team, your hard work and passion have been the key to our success. Leading such a fantastic group has been one of the best parts of my time at Adda247. I’ll always remember the good times, the challenges we faced, and how we came together as a team," he added.
A graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, Singh began his career at Oracle and went on to work across PwC India, DTDC Express, Coverfox Insurance, and Naukri.com. In 2019 he joined as vice president of Adda247, and the next year he was promoted to the position of chief product officer. Singh was made the co-founder of Adda247 in 2022.
Adda247 is an ed-tech platform founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal. It offers online coaching for competitive exams in 12 Indian languages.
In July this year, Adda247 acquired Ekagrata Eduserv, making its foray into the Chartered Accountant (CA) test preparation segment.
Google, Info Edge, and West Bridge are some of the investors of Adda247.