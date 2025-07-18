            

EU delays Musk’s X probe amid U.S. trade talks

The probe, part of the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA) enforcement against online platforms that fail transparency and content moderation standards was expected to wrap before the Commission’s summer recess.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 10:50 AM
With Elon Musk’s platform continuing to face global criticism over misinformation and moderation failures, this delay may be less about due process — and more about political pragmatism.

The European Commission has quietly paused a major investigation into Elon Musk’s X, raising eyebrows over whether regulatory enforcement is being softened to smooth geopolitical negotiations, Reuters reported.

According to The Financial Times, that timeline has now been pushed back, with sources suggesting the delay is tied to the ongoing EU-U.S. trade talks.

While the Commission insists the investigation into X is still “ongoing” and independent of political developments, Financial Times reported that three officials told that a decision is now likely only after trade negotiations reach clarity.

The delay is significant. X is under scrutiny for potentially breaching key provisions of the DSA, which could result in penalties of up to 6% of global turnover or even an operational ban in the EU for repeated violations.

Critics say the timing raises uncomfortable questions about whether enforcement of landmark digital laws is being deprioritized in favor of broader diplomatic goals.


First Published on Jul 18, 2025 10:50 AM

