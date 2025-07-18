            

Apollo Tyres appoints R Mahalakshmi as CHRO

R Mahalakshmi was last associated with Mondelez International as Head of HR for Southeast Asia, and previously as CHRO India, where she was leading the function across six countries and 10 manufacturing units.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2025 10:19 AM
As a key member of Apollo Tyres’ global executive committee (ExCom), R Mahalakshmi will shape and drive company’s global people strategy in alignment with its growth ambitions.

Apollo Tyres has appointed R Mahalakshmi as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO). She brings nearly three decades of rich experience across India, Africa, the UK and Southeast Asia.

As a key member of Apollo Tyres’ global executive committee (ExCom), Mahalakshmi will shape and drive company’s global people strategy in alignment with its growth ambitions. She will spearhead initiatives to maximise organisational effectiveness, refresh and evolve people policies, and strengthen the company’s people-first agile growth culture, highlighted the company in its statement.

Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Mahalakshmi’s global perspective, deep HR expertise, and people-centric approach will be instrumental in unlocking our next phase of growth. We look forward to her to cultivate top talent, enhance company’s employer brand, and deepen employee engagement across geographies.”

Prior to joining Apollo Tyres, Mahalakshmi held senior HR leadership roles at Big five consulting firms and leadership roles across telecom, pharma and FMCG MNCs, where she led major cultural transformation, leadership development and workforce strategies. She was last associated with Mondelez International as Head of HR for Southeast Asia, and previously as CHRO India, where she was leading the function across six countries and 10 manufacturing units.

Commenting on her joining, Mahalakshmi, said, “I am thrilled to join Apollo Tyres at such an exciting time in its journey. What drew me to this organisation is its strong purpose, dynamic culture and bold growth agenda. I look forward to partnering with our global teams to further strengthen our people strategy, foster a truly inclusive and high-performing culture, and make Apollo Tyres an even more exceptional place to work.”

She will be based out of Apollo Tyres’ Head Office in Gurugram, India and report to Kanwar.


First Published on Jul 18, 2025 10:19 AM

