AI-led efficiency to be biggest theme to capture large deals in FY2026: HCLTech CEO

Betting on Artificial Intelligence, HCLTech Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and MD C Vijayakumar said that AI-led efficiency will be the biggest theme for the company to capture large deals in the fiscal year 2026.

On the impact of US tariffs, he said the IT firm has not had any impact so far. During the fourth quarter earning call for FY25, Vijayakumar said, "We expect tariff impact to play out much faster in the consumer and manufacturing segments...The biggest impact will be on the cost for clients and their intentions of using generative AI to drive efficiency of every aspect of business, which will become the centre stage of all the conversations".

The HCLTech CEO exuded confidence following the 8% surge in profit to Rs 4,307 crore in Q4 FY25 year-on-year.

Vijayakumar said, "We have a strong pipeline. Though there is conservatism in the way we look at the lower end of our guidance, overall, this is a great chance for us to create significant opportunities in the market".

HCLTech's revenue from operation increased by 6% to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 28,499 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.