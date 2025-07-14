            

The Body Shop names Mike Jatania as CEO

Mike Jatania succeeds Charles Denton who was brought in by the investment group Aurea in 2024 to overlook The Body Shop's turnaround post its acquisition.

British cosmetics, skincare and perfume company The Body Shop has named Mike Jatania, who served as their executive chairperson since 2024, as the new chief executive officer. This announcement marks an important leadership transition as The Body Shop looks to accelerate its recovery and growth following a turbulent period, highlighted a media report.

Jatania, who is experienced in building consumer brands, succeeds Charles Denton who was brought in by the investment group Aurea in 2024 to overlook The Body Shop's turnaround post its acquisition by the group or the grpwth capital firm.

Jatania is also the co-founder of the investment group that played a pivotal role in rescuing the cosmetics company from administration in 2024, when it faced insolvency, had to shut down 82 stores, and cut down nearly 500 jobs in the United Kingdom.

The Body Shop India, run by Quest Retails as franchise partner, clarified last year that the announcement on plans to restructure the UK business would not have an impact on the India business and all its stores in India would operate as usual.

Jatania's business career took off in the early 1980s when he joined the family-owned Lornamead business. Jatania, who holds a degree in Accounting, has been instrumental in transforming Lornamead into a powerhouse in the beauty and personal care industry, which has been marked by notable acquisitions from FMCG giants like Unilever and P&G.


