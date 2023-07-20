Alia Bhatt becomes a mompreneur again; invests in SuperBottoms after selling Ed-a-mamma to Reliance

Alia Bhatt is set to become a mompreneur again as she becomes the investor & brand ambassador of sustainable Baby & Mom Care Brand SuperBottoms. Previously, she founded brand-Ed-a-Mamma which Reliance is going to acquire.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Reliance’s kidswear portfolio. Currently, Reliance Brands has partnerships with renowned international brands in luxury, high premium and high street lifestyle segments like Burberry, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, GAS, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo, and Marks & Spencer among others.

For SuperBottoms, Alia Bhatt has collaborated with founder & ceo, Pallavi Utagi, to empower parents to diaper their babies with 100% sustainable & organic cotton cloth diapers.

SuperBottoms aims to enable parents to make the guilt-free Diapering choice for their babies, and for the planet. Powered by UNO, the 12HR cloth diaper, presents parents with the option to ditch the disposables, avoid plastic diapers with harmful chemicals that are harsh on babies’ skin and on the environment and choose sustainable Cloth Diapers.

Commenting on the same, Alia Bhatt said, “I believe in the power of a good story and the connect with SuperBottoms was instant. As a mother, I'm even more mindful that we owe our children a healthy planet and I'm so happy to partner with a fellow mom, whose vision of empowering conscious choices is aligned with my own. Their unique and innovative products prioritize safety and quality as much as sustainability, making it a truly guilt-free choice for all parents.”