Alok Jain joins Viacom18 as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional

An IIT Delhi- ISB alumni Jain, comes with 20+ years’ experience in in strategic, operational, and people leadership roles across diverse industries.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2023 5:51 PM
In the last two years at Disney Star, Alok Jain was handling P&L responsibility of the company’s Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, and Kannada cluster of TV channels and Disney+Hotstar business.

Alok Jain has joined Viacom18 as President and Head of Colors Hindi and Regional, where he will also be responsible for supervising the rollout of regional digital content.

Jain, an IIT Delhi- ISB alumni, comes with 20+ years’ experience in strategic, operational, and people leadership roles across diverse industries joined Viacom18 after a close to seven-year stint at Disney Star. In the last two years at Disney Star, Jain was handling P&L responsibility of the company’s Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, and Kannada cluster of TV channels and Disney+Hotstar business.

As per reports, Kevin Vaz, chief executive officer - Viacom 18 – TV business and digital for regional networks wrote an internal mail welcoming Jain.

“This role, as the Head of Colors—Hindi and Regionals—will unlock value and content synergies in a meaningful way for us to gain market leadership and build a healthy business model. As we set our sights on becoming the No. 1 channel across the country, I am confident Alok will help us drive that success alongside all of you,” excerpts from the mail read.


