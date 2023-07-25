Alok Jain joins Viacom18 as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional

Alok Jain has joined Viacom18 as President and Head of Colors Hindi and Regional, where he will also be responsible for supervising the rollout of regional digital content.

Jain, an IIT Delhi- ISB alumni, comes with 20+ years’ experience in strategic, operational, and people leadership roles across diverse industries joined Viacom18 after a close to seven-year stint at Disney Star. In the last two years at Disney Star, Jain was handling P&L responsibility of the company’s Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, and Kannada cluster of TV channels and Disney+Hotstar business.

As per reports, Kevin Vaz, chief executive officer - Viacom 18 – TV business and digital for regional networks wrote an internal mail welcoming Jain.