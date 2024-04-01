comScore            

      Apollo Tyres' Vikram Garga steps down

      Vikram Garga led Apollo Tyres as group head - marketing /group chief marketing officer - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 1:16 PM
      Vikram Garga started his career at Dabur India, and went on to work across Johnson & Johnson, Britannia Industries, Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

      Vikram Garga, who led Apollo Tyres as group head - marketing /Group chief marketing officer - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, has stepped down from his position.

      Garga started his career at Dabur India, and went on to work across Johnson & Johnson, Britannia Industries, Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

      As the regional sales manager at Colgate - Palmolive, Garga administered entire sales, marketing activation, and business development functions for dominant and challenger brands with annual business of > $ 40 Million.

      At Britannia Industries as the group product manager, he was responsible in managing the entire Good day range of premium biscuits with the help of one brand manager reporting in to me. It was the the biggest growth contributor to the Britannia top and bottom line and being the highest in value market share in the cookie segment.


      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 1:15 PM

