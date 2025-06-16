CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Kia India, Meta, Nike and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Mark Read
Previous: Chief executive officer, WPP
Mark Read, the longtime executive who has led WPP through a sweeping transformation of its advertising and marketing empire, will step down as chief executive at the end of the year, the company announced on Monday.
Read, who has spent more than three decades at the British communications giant and served as C.E.O. since 2018, will retire from the role and leave the company’s board on Dec. 31.
Hardeep Singh Brar
Previous: Senior vice president and head of marketing and sales, Kia India
Hardeep Singh Brar, the senior vice president and head of marketing and sales at Kia India, has stepped down from his position, according to media reports. Brar has worked across Pertech Computers, Maruti Suzuki India, Volkswagen Group Sales, General Motors and Great Wall Motor Co.
Shivnath Thukral
Previous: VP - public policy, Meta
Shivnath Thukral, vice president of Public Policy at Meta India, has departed from the company. Thukral has worked across NDTV Profit, Essar Group and Carnegie India.
Rohit Talwar
Previous: VP and head of marketing, Castrol India
Rohit Talwar has stepped down from his position. He has also worked at Navneet Education.
Tony Bignell
Previous: VP - Men's sport performance footwear, Nike
Present: Chief innovation officer, Nike
Tony Bignell, who was heading footwear company Nike as the vice president - Men's sport performance footwear, has been elevated to the position of chief innovation officer. Bignell will be succeeding John Hoke, a 33-year veteran at Nike.
He has also worked at Mitre Sports.
Sumit Madan
Previous: Chief distribution officer, Axis Max Life Insurance
Present: MD & CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance
Max Financial Services has elevated Sumit Madan to the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance. Madan will replace Prashant Tripathy.
He has worked across JL Morison, GESBI Cards, HDFC Bank, Citibank India, AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank.
Vikas Singh
Present: MD, Greaves Electric Mobility
Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced the appointment of Vikas Singh as its new managing director.
Singh has worked across Lakme Lever, Gillette, Avon Beauty Products India, Bharat Airtel, Kimberly-Clark, and Pearson.
Kirti Ganorkar
Present: MD, Sun Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Kirti Ganorkar as the MD with effect from 1 September 2025. Ganorkar will succeed Dilip Shanghvi, who will continue to remain the Executive Chairman of the Sun Pharma board.
Previously, he held various leadership roles across business development, marketing, Merger and Acquisition (M&A), new product introduction, project management, IP and litigation at Sun Pharma.
Praveen Rao Akkinepally
Previous: Head - Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca India
Present: MD, AstraZeneca India
AstraZeneca Pharma India has named Praveen Rao Akkinepally as the MD, with effect from July 1 for a period of three years. Akkinepally will succeed Sanjeev Kumar Panchal who has stepped down from his post.
Varun Malik
Previous: Head of marketing, Shalimar Paints
Present: General manager - marketing, Timex Group
Timex Group has appointed Varun Malik as general manager - marketing and senior management personnel. He has worked across Red FM, Samsung Electronics, DLF Limited, Bennett, Coleman & Co and Reebok.
Caroline Foster Kenny and Stephanie Prager
WPP Media has appointed Caroline Foster Kenny as global client president, where she is tasked with overseeing EssenceMediacom's client portfolio. Kenny joins from VML, where she was global chief client officer.
Stephanie Prager also joins as a global client president, leading a portfolio of WPP Media's top global accounts. She joins from Publicis where she served as a client president. Prior to that, she consulted for Mondelēz on their digital customer experience strategy.
Prager spent 10 years at X (Twitter) where she built their global advertising business and diversifying revenue streams.
Malini Agarwal
Previous: Creative director, MissMalini Entertainment
Malini Agarwal, the founder and longtime face of MissMalini Entertainment, announced she is stepping down from her role as creative director.
Agarwal began her career in broadcast and print journalism with roles at MTV Networks India, Channel V, Mid-Day, BBC, and Radio One, before launching MissMalini as a personal blog that evolved into a full-fledged content and influencer marketing business.
Shantanu Mitra
Previous: CEO & MD, SMFG India Credit
Shantanu Mitra, CEO and Managing Director of SMFG India Credit, has announced his intention to step down at the end of this month.
Mohd. Arif Khan
Previous: General Manager, SBI General Insurance
Present: Deputy CEO, SBI General Insurance
SBI General Insurance announced the appointment of Mohd. Arif Khan as the Deputy chief executive officer.
Khan began his career with SBI in 2000 as a probationary officer and has since held several key leadership positions across retail banking, strategic training unit (STU), and core banking solution (CBS) implementation and training projects.
Souvik Datta
Previous: Creative head - West; Lead - Special Projects North, McCann Worldgroup
Present: National creative director, Cheil X
Cheil X, part of the Cheil SWA group, has announced the appointment of Souvik Datta as national creative director. He has worked across McCann, Lowe, TBWA, and Contract.
Kalyani Srivastava
Previous: Associate president, Ogilvy
Present: Chief business officer, Creativeland Asia
Kalyani Srivastava joined Creativeland Asia as the chief business officer.
Srivastava began her journey at The Leela Palaces & Resorts, and then joined Marriott Global Sales Organisation as assistant manager - sales.
Ferzad Palia
Previous: SVP and business head, JioStar
Present: CEO - D2C, upGrad
upGrad has appointed Ferzad Palia to set up and head its new Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) initiative. Palia will lead the charge at upGrad to build a digital-first ecosystem powered by micro-learning formats, AI-driven personalisation and scalable access, making learning more continuous, contextual and consumer centric than ever before.
He has worked across JWT, CNBC-TV18 and Viacom18 Media.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy