      Nokia's Amy Hanlon-Rodemich quits

      Amy Hanlon-Rodemich served as the chief people officer at the Finnish telecom company. Lorna Gibb, who is the vice president, Labor & Employment, will assume the role of interim chief people officer.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 12:52 PM
      Amy Hanlon Rodemich began her career at Inktomi Corporation and went on to work across CAT Technology, Technology Credit Union, VMware and Yahoo.

      Amy Hanlon Rodemich, who led the Finnish telecom company as chief people officer has moved on from the company. She will also be stepping down from the Group Leadership Team.

      Lorna Gibb, who is the vice president, Labor & Employment, will assume the role of interim chief people officer for the time being as the company looks out for Rodemich's successor, stated a media report.

      “This has been a difficult decision for me to take. I’ve enjoyed my time at Nokia and am looking forward to the next chapter in my career," stated Rodemich.

      Rodemich began her career at Inktomi Corporation and went on to work across CAT Technology, Technology Credit Union, VMware and Yahoo.


      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 12:52 PM

