comScore

Brand Makers

Avinash Pandey re-elected as president of NBDA

MV Shreyams Kumar is re-elected as VP and Anuradha Prasad Shukla will continue as Honorary Treasurer of NBDA for the year 2023-24.

By  Storyboard18Sep 18, 2023 5:12 PM
Avinash Pandey re-elected as president of NBDA
Avinash Pandey started his career with The Indian Express assistant manager. He has also worked at TV Today.

Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network has been re-appointed as the president of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). Pandey started his career with The Indian Express assistant manager. He has also worked at TV Today.

MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the managing director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing has been re-elected as vice president, a media report states.

For the year 2023-2024, Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson cum managing director, News24 Broadcast India, will continue to be the Honorary Treasurer of NBDA.


Tags
First Published on Sep 18, 2023 5:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Brand Makers

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Brand Makers

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Brand Makers

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Brand Makers

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Brand Makers

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

Brand Makers

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India