Avinash Pandey re-elected as president of NBDA

Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network has been re-appointed as the president of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA). Pandey started his career with The Indian Express assistant manager. He has also worked at TV Today.
MV Shreyams Kumar, who is the managing director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing has been re-elected as vice president, a media report states.
For the year 2023-2024, Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson cum managing director, News24 Broadcast India, will continue to be the Honorary Treasurer of NBDA.