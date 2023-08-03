Avyan Global appoints Gautam Dutt as CEO

Digital, design and technology group Avyan Global announces the appointment of Gautam Dutt as partner and chief executive officer for the agency.

In his new role, Dutt will be responsible for driving expansion of Singapore headquartered Avyan Global through accelerated client acquisition and regional expansion primarily focussed on Southeast Asia and India.

Avyan Global currently has operations across Philippines, Australia and India and is actively looking to strengthen its Southeast Asia and India operations through investments in the next 36 months.

Dutt brings with him extensive industry experience having held senior marketing and agency roles across India, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He was most recently with Oplifi, a digital media agency that he founded in 2015, which was subsequently acquired by Yaap.

Before his entrepreneurial venture, Dutt has held multiple senior roles at Havas Group including heading the Shanghai office of Havas Media China and five years as the head of digital operations for Havas Media Singapore & Malaysia. He is credited with scaling multiple Havas Group operations achieving remarkable business results and growth.

Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan said, "I am delighted to re-establish a relationship with Gautam having worked with him in the past. He has an impressive track record of setting up and scaling digital marketing agency operations and delivering cutting edge services to clients. His entrepreneurial experience will be a great asset as Avyan gets ready to embark on a regional expansion drive.”