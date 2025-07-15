            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • welcome-to-india-anand-mahindra-resurfaces-old-tweet-to-elon-musk-after-teslas-india-debut-74687

'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

In his latest post, Mahindra wrote: "Welcome to India @elonmusk and @Tesla. One of the world's largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there's plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station."

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 5:09 PM
'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut
The milestone moment for Elon Musk's EV giant was met with a warm welcome from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Tesla has officially plugged into the Indian market, opening its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The milestone moment for Elon Musk's EV giant was met with a warm welcome from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Taking to X, Mahindra shared a screenshot of a tweet exchange from 2017 where he had invited Musk to bring Tesla to India. In his latest post, Mahindra wrote: "Welcome to India @elonmusk and @Tesla. One of the world's largest EV opportunities just got more exciting. Competition drives innovation, and there's plenty of road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station."

The screenshot he posted featured his original 2017 tweet reacting to Musk's comment about India planning to sell only electric cars by 2030. At the time, Mahindra had playfully remarked: "Time you got out here, Elon. You don't want to leave the whole market to Mahindra, do you? The more the merrier and greener."

To which Musk had replied, "Good point."

Now, eight years on, that light-hearted invitation has turned prophetic. Tesla's India debut includes the launch of the Model Y SUV, available in two variants: Real-wheel drive at Rs 60.1 lakh, Long-range variant at Rs 67.8 lakh.

Despite the excitement, Tesla faces a price disadvantage in India due to steep import duties, making the Model Y significantly costlier than in the US, China, or Germany.


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2025 5:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

Brand Makers

Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

Brand Makers

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

Brand Makers

ChrysCapital to acquire 90% stake in Theobroma for ₹2,410 crore

ChrysCapital to acquire 90% stake in Theobroma for ₹2,410 crore

Brand Makers

HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

Brand Makers

Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

Brand Makers

Theblurr appoints Sainath Saraban as co-founder and chief creative officer

Theblurr appoints Sainath Saraban as co-founder and chief creative officer