Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Sanath R. Pulikkal as CMO

Bajaj Consumer Care has appointed Sanath R. Pulikkal as Chief Marketing Officer. One of India’s oldest FMCG companies, Bajaj Consumer has a wide range of hair, beauty, and personal care products. Part of the Bajaj Group, the company owns the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil and Nomarks.

Pulikkal is a marketing professional with over 20 years of comprehensive experience and a proven track record in managing key brands in challenging market environments. In his last role he was the General Manager of Marketing - Home Care at Dabur India, where he led the marketing and business strategy for some of the most iconic and successful brands in the FMCG industry, such as Odomos, Odopic, SaniFresh, Dazzl, and Odonil. He has expertise in pioneering innovations, product launches and category marketing in FMCG (Food/Beverage and Home Care) and automotive industry.

Some of his notable achievements include developing and launching Tata WaterPlus, the first fortified water product in India, and Sparkling Himalayan, a premium mineral water brand. He also led the marketing and brand development for various home care products like EXO, PRIL, MAXO, T-Shine etc. at Jyothy Labs, achieving significant growth in market share and profitability. He's also had stints at Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Pulikkal completed PGDBM (Marketing) from IMT Ghaziabad in 2003 and B.E (Production) from K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering in 1999.