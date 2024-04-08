Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, who leads Bandhan Bank as managing director and chief executive officer, will step down after his three year term will come to an end on July 9, 2024. As reported by Moneycontrol, Ghosh stated that his departure was voluntary, and the bank had begun its hunt for a new CEO.

On November 24, 2023, as reported by Moneycontrol, Bandhan Bank had approved another three year term of Ghosh as the MD and CEO. After stepping down, Ghosh, who has more than three decades of experience, looks forward to taking up a strategic role at a group holding company level, where he would advise the group's business verticals. Bandhan Financial Holdings, which owns 40 percent of Bandhan Bank, the bank has insurance and mutual fund subsidiaries under the holding company.