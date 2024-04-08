comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down

      Chandra Shekhar Ghosh stated that his departure was voluntary, and the bank had begun its hunt for a new CEO.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 1:18 PM
      Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh to step down
      Chandra Shekhar Ghosh has also been the founder of Bandhan Bank and has had experience in the microfinance and development arena. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, who leads Bandhan Bank as managing director and chief executive officer, will step down after his three year term will come to an end on July 9, 2024. As reported by Moneycontrol, Ghosh stated that his departure was voluntary, and the bank had begun its hunt for a new CEO.

      On November 24, 2023, as reported by Moneycontrol, Bandhan Bank had approved another three year term of Ghosh as the MD and CEO. After stepping down, Ghosh, who has more than three decades of experience, looks forward to taking up a strategic role at a group holding company level, where he would advise the group's business verticals. Bandhan Financial Holdings, which owns 40 percent of Bandhan Bank, the bank has insurance and mutual fund subsidiaries under the holding company.

      Ghosh has also been the founder of Bandhan Bank and has had experience in the microfinance and development arena.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 1:18 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      Brand Makers

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      Brand Makers

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Brand Makers

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Brand Makers

      Rahul Sinha joins Zee News as managing editor

      Rahul Sinha joins Zee News as managing editor