Welspun Enterprises extends tenure of chairman B.K. Goenka, MD Sandeep Garg

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) has reappointed Balkrishan Goenka as Executive Chairman and Sandeep Garg as Managing Director for another term of one year. The decision was approved by the company’s board and disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Goenka’s reappointment as Whole-time Director will be effective from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026. Notably, he will continue in his role without being subject to retirement by rotation. Meanwhile, Garg’s reappointment as Managing Director will also span the same period, but he will remain liable to retire by rotation as per company policy.

The extensions underscore Welspun’s commitment to leadership stability at a time when the company continues to expand its footprint in infrastructure and engineering-led businesses. The reappointments are subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

Read More: Faye Iosotaluno to step down as CEO of Tinder in July

In its exchange filing, the company confirmed that both Goenka and Garg meet all regulatory requirements for holding directorial positions and are not debarred by SEBI or any other authority. It also clarified that the two executives have no inter-se relationship with any other board members.

The continuity of leadership under Goenka and Garg is expected to provide strategic consistency as Welspun Enterprises navigates its next phase of growth and project execution.