            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • welspun-enterprises-extends-tenure-of-chairman-b-k-goenka-md-sandeep-garg-67260

Welspun Enterprises extends tenure of chairman B.K. Goenka, MD Sandeep Garg

Goenka’s reappointment as Whole-time Director will be effective from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026. Garg’s reappointment as Managing Director will also span the same period, but he will remain liable to retire by rotation as per company policy.

By  Storyboard18May 26, 2025 4:23 PM
Welspun Enterprises extends tenure of chairman B.K. Goenka, MD Sandeep Garg
The company confirmed that both Goenka and Garg meet all regulatory requirements for holding directorial positions and are not debarred by SEBI or any other authority.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) has reappointed Balkrishan Goenka as Executive Chairman and Sandeep Garg as Managing Director for another term of one year. The decision was approved by the company’s board and disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Goenka’s reappointment as Whole-time Director will be effective from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026. Notably, he will continue in his role without being subject to retirement by rotation. Meanwhile, Garg’s reappointment as Managing Director will also span the same period, but he will remain liable to retire by rotation as per company policy.

The extensions underscore Welspun’s commitment to leadership stability at a time when the company continues to expand its footprint in infrastructure and engineering-led businesses. The reappointments are subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

In its exchange filing, the company confirmed that both Goenka and Garg meet all regulatory requirements for holding directorial positions and are not debarred by SEBI or any other authority. It also clarified that the two executives have no inter-se relationship with any other board members.

The continuity of leadership under Goenka and Garg is expected to provide strategic consistency as Welspun Enterprises navigates its next phase of growth and project execution.


Tags
First Published on May 26, 2025 4:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Gopal Snacks aims for Rs 1,750-1,800 crore revenue in FY26

Gopal Snacks aims for Rs 1,750-1,800 crore revenue in FY26

Brand Makers

N Chandrasekaran: 'Confident in the future of Tata Motors brands, resilience of business'

N Chandrasekaran: 'Confident in the future of Tata Motors brands, resilience of business'

Brand Makers

Tata Consumer bets on India’s growth and Gen Z tastes to power global FMCG ambitions

Tata Consumer bets on India’s growth and Gen Z tastes to power global FMCG ambitions

Brand Makers

Citigroup elevates Prashant Thakker to lead Corporate Banking for South Asia and SEA

Citigroup elevates Prashant Thakker to lead Corporate Banking for South Asia and SEA

Brand Makers

YouTuber Mohak Mangal alleges extortion by ANI over 9-second clip, seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention

YouTuber Mohak Mangal alleges extortion by ANI over 9-second clip, seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention

Brand Makers

Tata Starbucks' losses surge to Rs 135 crore in FY25, eyes 1,000 outlets in India

Tata Starbucks' losses surge to Rs 135 crore in FY25, eyes 1,000 outlets in India

Brand Makers

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta takes over as Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta takes over as Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas