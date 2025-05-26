Citigroup elevates Prashant Thakker to lead Corporate Banking for South Asia and SEA

ADVERTISEMENT
Citigroup has appointed banker Prashant Thakker as Head of Corporate Banking for South and Southeast Asia, Reuters reported. As per the report, the appointment, effective immediately, was announced via an internal memo and later confirmed by a Citi spokesperson.
Thakker, a Citi veteran since 2007, will now be responsible for steering the bank’s corporate banking operations across a diverse set of Asia South markets including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. His new role places him at the center of Citi’s ambitions to scale business with local corporates, financial institutions, public sector clients and multinational networks in one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions.
Currently heading Capital Management for Citi across Japan, Asia North, Australia and Asia South, Thakker will relocate to Singapore to take up his new position. He will report jointly to Jason Rekate and John Chirico, Citi’s Global Co-Heads of Corporate Banking and to Amol Gupte, Head of Citi’s Asia South Cluster.
The elevation comes at a time when Citi is sharpening its focus on Asia’s emerging markets as global supply chains diversify and cross-border capital flows grow. Thakker’s two-decade banking experience, along with his regional exposure from previous leadership roles in India and Hong Kong, is expected to bring both continuity and strategic agility to Citi’s Asia South operations.