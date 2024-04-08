Nissan elevates Mohan Wilson as director - marketing and corporate strategy

Mohan Wilson, who led Nissan Motor Corporation as director - marketing, product and customer experience, has been elevated to the position of director - marketing and corporate strategy.

Wilson has handled media planning and looked into automotive, electric vehicles, EV, product launch, strategy, e-commerce, advertising, product marketing, product management and marketing communications and strategy. He started his career at Gothaer AG and went on to work across AXA, Audi India, Audi AG, and INFINITI Motor Company.

As the head of global marketing planning at INFINITI Motor Company, Wilson was responsible for global marketing planning function reporting directly to Global Head of M&S Division. He planned and coordinated global marketing investments (HQ + Regions) for all marketing and sales functions across markets. He conceptualised data driven marketing strategy (precision marketing) with the objective of reaching customers throughout their journey based on data driven insights, personalization and a customer centric mindset. Wilson also facilitated global media business partnerships and projects with Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance partners (Google, Facebook, Twitter).

In March 2024, Nissan Motor India appointed Saurabh Vatsa as Managing Director effective April 1, 2024. Vatsa was appointed as the company’s Deputy Managing Director on January 15 this year.

Vatsa reports to Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO), the automaker said in a statement. He succeeds Rakesh Srivastava who retired on March 31, 2024. "As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Saurabh Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth," Torres stated.