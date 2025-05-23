Amit Sharma steps down as MD of Miraj Entertainment

With over 14 years of leadership, Amit Sharma has now stepped away from his role as Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment Ltd. He embarks on his next chapter as he aims to expand his latest venture, Doodles, in the soft play and gaming sector while continuing his engagement with the film production and distribution business.

With more than 20 years of entrepreneurial expertise, Sharma has been instrumental in shaping and scaling Miraj Cinemas. Starting from scratch, he turned a single-screen operation into a 250-screen multiplex network, making it the third-largest cinema chain in India.

Under his leadership, Miraj also launched flagship properties, including IMAX formats, expanded its footprint across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities and developed capabilities in mall management, movie production, and rights distribution.

Speaking on the transition, Amit Sharma said, “True entertainment isn't defined by screens or ticket stubs, but by the emotions and memories it leaves behind. This philosophy defined Miraj Cinemas, and it is the same one I’m channelling into Doodles to enrich how children play and learn. Whether it is films or family spaces, the goal is the same: to build environments that spark joy and bring people together.”

With Doodles, Sharma is now turning his attention to a fast-growing niche—children’s soft play and gaming. The brand currently operates four centres across India in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Hisar (Haryana), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Kozhikode (Kerala), offering a mix of safe, interactive experiences, including soft play zones, VR games, trampolines, arcades and Munchies.

The brand is set to open 10 more centres within the next year, with a focus on curated, development-driven entertainment for children. With a proven eye for compelling content, Sharma will stay active in the world of film—producing and distributing stories that resonate.