Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Bandhan Life Insurance has appointed Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer. As per the company, Mishra will lead product design, management, and marketing, strengthening the company’s growth and innovation agenda.
Mishra brings over 23 years of experience in the life insurance industry, covering product development, sales strategy and corporate sales. His expertise in bancassurance and distribution partnerships has helped scale businesses, for companies like IndiaFirst Life Insurance and HDFC Life, where he led new product initiatives and sales strategies.
Satishwar B., MD & CEO, Bandhan Life Insurance, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Maneesh. His deep understanding of product lifecycle management and innovation will be invaluable as we expand our reach and drive customer-centric solutions. With Maneesh on board, we are confident in driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”
Bandhan Life Insurance is expanding its product range to include ULIPs, term plans, and savings products to meet evolving customer needs. As the company rapidly expands, Maneesh’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing the brand’s customer-centric insurance solutions.
Maneesh Mishra said, “I’m excited to join Bandhan Life at this important growth stage. The company’s customer-centric approach and focus on innovation presents multiple opportunities to grow. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create long-term value for our customers.”