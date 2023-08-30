BharatPe’s chief business officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl quits

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, who led fintech company BharatPe as chief business officer has put his papers down. Bahl is moving on from his position to explore his entrepreneurial journey, as per media reports. He joined BharatPe in 2020 as head of operations.
Bahl started his innings at Fortis Healthcare as deputy manager - operations. Then he moved to Bain & Company, and worked across Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank, Roadzen, Flash, and is a venture partner at Bharat Founders Fund.
Bahl holds a degree in biomedical engineering from Boston University, and a masters in business administration from INSEAD.