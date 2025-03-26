Bharti Airtel elevates Siddharth Sharma as CEO - Connected Homes and CMO

Bharti Airtel has announced the appointment of Siddharth Sharma as the CEO of its Connected Homes business and Chief Marketing Officer. As per the company, the appointment will be effective from April 1, 2025.

The move is part of an internal restructuring aimed at strengthening Airtel’s leadership in the broadband and home solutions segment.

Sharma, a seasoned telecom and media industry executive with over two decades of experience, previously led Airtel’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) business as CEO. His elevation comes at a time when Airtel is focusing on expanding its broadband and home entertainment services to compete with increasing market demands.

Having first joined Bharti Airtel in 2005, Sharma has held several leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Marketing & Head of Postpaid Business. He was seconded to Singtel Singapore in 2016, where he spearheaded mobile marketing and analytics for three years, leveraging data-driven strategies to enhance customer engagement.

In June 2019, Sharma returned to Airtel as CEO for the Kolkata, West Bengal, and Odisha circles, driving business growth and strengthening Airtel’s presence in these key regions. Before his tenure at Airtel, he gained experience at BPL Mobile and Jet Airways, further broadening his expertise in customer-centric industries.