            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tata-digital-appoints-apurva-salian-as-head-of-growth-marketing-commerce-75574

Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as Head of Growth Marketing (Commerce)

Prior to this, Apurva Salian headed Swiggy as director - growth and digital marketing.

By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2025 10:22 PM
Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as Head of Growth Marketing (Commerce)
Apurva Salian began his career at Ultra Mobile Club. As the former business manager - digital at GroupM, he handled all paid advertising models under digital advertising like Google, YouTube, Mobile, Facebook and Twitter.

Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as head of growth marketing (commerce). Prior to this, Salian headed Swiggy as director - growth and digital marketing.

In a note, Salian stated, "I will be leading growth marketing for all commerce categories on the Tata Neu app — including grocery, electronics, fashion, health, travel, hotels, etc. driving business outcomes through data-driven growth marketing strategies."

At Swiggy, Salian, who was a part of the central growth marketing team, he spearheaded the new user acquisition and activation/retention strategy by deploying growth initiatives and projects, performance marketing (strategy, planning, and execution), discounting strategy and influencing levers such as product, analytics, owned media, brand, research, etc. to drive growth for all key businesses of Swiggy - Food, Instamart, Dineout, etc.

Salian began his career at Ultra Mobile Club. As the former business manager - digital at GroupM, he handled all paid advertising models under digital advertising like Google, YouTube, Mobile, Facebook and Twitter.

As the former account strategist at Google, he managed account growth through implementing Google Marketing Platform campaign solutions, developing campaign strategy, monitoring and optimizing for performance to meet & exceed performance goals.

Amazon appointed him as the marketing manager, and he was elevated to the position of head - digital marketing.


Tags
First Published on Jul 19, 2025 10:22 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Kathryn Hurlock: Hope of healing keeps pilgrimages alive

Kathryn Hurlock: Hope of healing keeps pilgrimages alive

Brand Makers

Neeraj Chopra: Chasing the feeling of flight beyond medals and records

Neeraj Chopra: Chasing the feeling of flight beyond medals and records

Brand Makers

Paytm Money appoints Sandiip Bharadwaj as CEO

Paytm Money appoints Sandiip Bharadwaj as CEO

Brand Makers

From media planners to brand CEOs, Astrology secretly claims a seat in the boardroom

From media planners to brand CEOs, Astrology secretly claims a seat in the boardroom

Brand Makers

'Will infuse $10 million, de-subsidiarization is not separation from Nazara,' says Akshat Rathee

'Will infuse $10 million, de-subsidiarization is not separation from Nazara,' says Akshat Rathee

Brand Makers

Larry Ellison, world's second richest man, launches global tech institute with Oxford

Larry Ellison, world's second richest man, launches global tech institute with Oxford

Brand Makers

Shoppers Stop's BS Nagesh resigns after three decades, Nirvik Singh to take the reins

Shoppers Stop's BS Nagesh resigns after three decades, Nirvik Singh to take the reins