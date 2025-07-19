ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as head of growth marketing (commerce). Prior to this, Salian headed Swiggy as director - growth and digital marketing.
In a note, Salian stated, "I will be leading growth marketing for all commerce categories on the Tata Neu app — including grocery, electronics, fashion, health, travel, hotels, etc. driving business outcomes through data-driven growth marketing strategies."
At Swiggy, Salian, who was a part of the central growth marketing team, he spearheaded the new user acquisition and activation/retention strategy by deploying growth initiatives and projects, performance marketing (strategy, planning, and execution), discounting strategy and influencing levers such as product, analytics, owned media, brand, research, etc. to drive growth for all key businesses of Swiggy - Food, Instamart, Dineout, etc.
Salian began his career at Ultra Mobile Club. As the former business manager - digital at GroupM, he handled all paid advertising models under digital advertising like Google, YouTube, Mobile, Facebook and Twitter.
As the former account strategist at Google, he managed account growth through implementing Google Marketing Platform campaign solutions, developing campaign strategy, monitoring and optimizing for performance to meet & exceed performance goals.
Amazon appointed him as the marketing manager, and he was elevated to the position of head - digital marketing.