Shubhranshu Singh quits Tata Motors as CMO of commercial vehicles business after 4 years

Shubhranshu Singh has left Tata Motors after a four-year tenure that saw the automaker’s commercial vehicles business undergo a sweeping brand transformation and digital pivot. “It has been a privilege to build the brand marketing function from scratch at Tata Motors CV,” Singh told Storyboard18 about his departure.

Singh’s exit comes at a moment of profound change in the automotive sector, as established players recalibrate for electrification and shifting consumer behavior. At Tata Motors, he led the repositioning of the master brand, launched the “Better Always” campaign to unveil a new corporate identity and oversaw the entry into electric four-wheel cargo vehicles with the launch of the Ace EV and AcePro EV.

During his tenure, Singh established the automaker’s first structured brand and marketing setup, implemented Salesforce CRM to enable hyper-personalized communication at scale and introduced rigorous market research practices across the business. Tata Motors’ digital-first approach contributed to over 25 percent of all vehicle retail sales coming through digital channels, a marked shift in a market still heavily reliant on dealer networks.

Singh also pioneered the industry’s first large-scale influencer program with more than 700 creators to shape brand perception and built an attribution-driven media strategy across traditional and digital channels. Under his stewardship, Tata Motors’ YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers.

A Unilever-trained marketer, Singh’s previous roles include Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield, and senior stints at Star TV Sports, Visa and Diageo. Earlier this year, he was named among Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMOs for 2025, recognized for combining data-driven creativity with cultural insight. He remains the only Asia-Pacific member on the Effie LIONS Foundation board, which focuses on nurturing global marketing talent.

Singh indicated he has “some really exciting opportunities” lined up. “More about that really soon,” he added, without disclosing his next destination.

His departure marks the end of a chapter for Tata Motors as it seeks to retain its momentum in an increasingly competitive market, even as Singh prepares for what appears to be his next act in shaping the marketing landscape.