Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Archit Shankar as head of marketing and corporate communication

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Archit Shankar as its new head of marketing and corporate communication.

Shankar will be accountable for marketing strategies, digital customer acquisition, channel marketing, consumer rights, and public relations initiatives.

Shankar has over 16 years of experience in brand building within the health insurance and online education sectors. He has held key positions at firms including Kantar, Max Bupa Health Insurance, and NIIT. At NIIT, he modified the strategic placement of the brand, adapted the marketing support at both local and national levels, and enhanced the strategy for acquiring customers through digital means in order to facilitate expansion.

A postgraduate diploma in marketing & HR from International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi, Shankar brings a comprehensive skill set to drive the company's marketing initiatives with a specialized focus on brand strategy, performance marketing, and growth marketing.

Speaking on Archit’s appointment, Nitin Mehta, chief customer officer & head – mmarketing, digital & online sales, Bharti AXA Life, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Archit to our team as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication. We believe that his profound background and expertise in marketing strategy will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our growth plans. Given our goals for the company, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in aiding us to achieve our objectives.”