            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • sumit-dhingra-appointed-ceo-and-country-director-of-bestseller-india-68983

Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

Dhingra was most recently Vice President and General Manager at Crocs, Inc., overseeing operations across India, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 12:49 PM
Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India
Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Arvind Fashions Limited and Benetton Group India

BESTSELLER has appointed Sumit Dhingra as the CEO and Country Director. The appointment marks a strategic shift as the company sharpens its focus on retail expansion and long-term brand value creation in India’s fast-evolving fashion landscape.

Dhingra brings nearly two decades of experience in the retail and apparel industry, with a track record of building and scaling international brands in diverse markets. He was most recently Vice President and General Manager at Crocs, Inc., overseeing operations across India, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Arvind Fashions Limited and Benetton Group India, where he played a pivotal role in the growth of global brands such as Arrow, Gant and Aéropostale in the Indian market.

Read More: WHSmith India names Shantanu Chakravartty as new CEO An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and NIT Trichy, Dhingra is widely regarded for his sharp business acumen, deep understanding of brand positioning and focus on delivering sustainable growth.

At BESTSELLER India, which houses popular fashion brands including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY and Selected Homme, Dhingra is expected to lead efforts to expand the company’s retail footprint, enhance consumer engagement and drive strategic transformation across its brand portfolio.


Tags
First Published on Jun 5, 2025 12:49 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Palo Alto Networks' Chairman & CEO Nikesh Arora joins Uber's Board of Directors

Brand Makers

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone lead the pack in Candere Hurun's 2025 celebrity investor list

Brand Makers

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Brand Makers

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

RCB is a masterclass in emotional branding, says Puma's marketing chief

Brand Makers

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

Brand Makers

Business of belief: What RCB’s IPL win means for sports branding

Business of belief: What RCB’s IPL win means for sports branding

Brand Makers

GroupM Nexus' Global CEO Nicolas Bidon to step down

GroupM Nexus' Global CEO Nicolas Bidon to step down