Sumit Dhingra appointed CEO and Country Director of Bestseller India

ADVERTISEMENT
BESTSELLER has appointed Sumit Dhingra as the CEO and Country Director. The appointment marks a strategic shift as the company sharpens its focus on retail expansion and long-term brand value creation in India’s fast-evolving fashion landscape.
Dhingra brings nearly two decades of experience in the retail and apparel industry, with a track record of building and scaling international brands in diverse markets. He was most recently Vice President and General Manager at Crocs, Inc., overseeing operations across India, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Arvind Fashions Limited and Benetton Group India, where he played a pivotal role in the growth of global brands such as Arrow, Gant and Aéropostale in the Indian market.
Read More: WHSmith India names Shantanu Chakravartty as new CEO An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and NIT Trichy, Dhingra is widely regarded for his sharp business acumen, deep understanding of brand positioning and focus on delivering sustainable growth.
At BESTSELLER India, which houses popular fashion brands including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY and Selected Homme, Dhingra is expected to lead efforts to expand the company’s retail footprint, enhance consumer engagement and drive strategic transformation across its brand portfolio.