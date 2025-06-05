BharatPe Group names Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
BharatPe Group has named Siddhartha Jain as its chief network officer. Jain was previously the chief commercial officer at Coca Cola FBO SLMG Beverages, the largest private Coca-Cola Bottler in India. He led verticals of revenue growth management, channel, trade marketing, capability and route to market.
Jain started his career at ITC where as the assistant manager - Central & Eastern UP, he was elevated to assistant branch manager - Bengaluru Metro. As the senior brand manager at Aditya Birla Retail, Jain led the complete P&L for the home care, home cleaning, insecticide and freshners business.
As the category revenue planning manager at Mondelez International, Jain's focus was on structuring the role and scaling-up the chocolates category further for the company.
At Perfetti Van Melle, as the senior associate director, he led the trade marketing function. Then, he joined Vodafone Idea as EVP and cluster business head. Here, he led the P&L responsibility for Karnataka and AP Telangana metro circles as Circle CEO, and looked into sales, marketing, customer service, postpaid, HR, finance, network, legal and regulatory responsibility.
