Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced a significant realignment of leadership responsibilities within the company, expanding the remit of LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and repositioning one of its top AI executives, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Roslansky, who currently heads LinkedIn, will continue in that role but also take charge of Microsoft Office's flagship products - including Word and Excel. He will also oversee 'Copilot,' the company's generative AI assistant embedded across its productivity suite.
Also Read: LinkedIn expands video advertising capabilities; unveils First Impression, Reserved Ads, expands CTV ads capabilities
Roslansky will now report to Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's executive vice president in charge of Windows and Teams.
In addition, existing Office leadership - Sumit Chauhan and Gaurav Sareen - will also fall under Jha's purview, consolidating oversight of Microsoft's productivity and collaboration ecosystem, the report added.
Another key change involves Charles Lamanna, the executive leading Microsoft's business and industrial-focused Copilot initiatives.
Lamanna will now report directly to Jha, suggesting a tighter alignment between Microsoft's Windows platform and its AI solutions for enterprise users.