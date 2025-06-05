            
Microsoft taps LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky to lead office and AI copilot products

Ryan Roslansky, who will continue to head LinkedIn, will now oversee flagship productivity tools like Microsoft Word and Excel as well as Copilot - the tech giant’s AI-powered assistant embedded across its software ecosystem.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 9:32 AM
Roslansky, who currently heads LinkedIn, will continue in that role but also take charge of Microsoft Office's flagship products - including Word and Excel.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced a significant realignment of leadership responsibilities within the company, expanding the remit of LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and repositioning one of its top AI executives, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Roslansky, who currently heads LinkedIn, will continue in that role but also take charge of Microsoft Office's flagship products - including Word and Excel. He will also oversee 'Copilot,' the company's generative AI assistant embedded across its productivity suite.

Roslansky will now report to Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's executive vice president in charge of Windows and Teams.

In addition, existing Office leadership - Sumit Chauhan and Gaurav Sareen - will also fall under Jha's purview, consolidating oversight of Microsoft's productivity and collaboration ecosystem, the report added.

Another key change involves Charles Lamanna, the executive leading Microsoft's business and industrial-focused Copilot initiatives.

Lamanna will now report directly to Jha, suggesting a tighter alignment between Microsoft's Windows platform and its AI solutions for enterprise users.


First Published on Jun 5, 2025 9:30 AM

