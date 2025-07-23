Fabindia's Ecommerce Head Arun Naikar steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Arun Naikar, who served as the Head of E-commerce at Fabindia, has stepped down from his position. However, according to a media report, he will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, guiding its digital business strategy.
This was Naikar's second stint at Fabindia.
Naikar began his career at Dishnet DSL as a Senior Executive, before moving to eOfficePlanet India as a Senior Manager. He later joined Sify Technologies as Business Head – eCommerce, and subsequently held a similar role at Trent.
As the former head of e-commerce at Fabindia Overseas where he setup omnichannel ecosystem which includes logistics, category, store integration, customer service, technology, and also spearheaded digital marketing.