            

Fabindia's Ecommerce Head Arun Naikar steps down

However, Arun Naikar will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, guiding its digital business strategy.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 4:42 PM
Fabindia's Ecommerce Head Arun Naikar steps down
This was Arun Naikar's second stint at Fabindia.

Arun Naikar, who served as the Head of E-commerce at Fabindia, has stepped down from his position. However, according to a media report, he will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, guiding its digital business strategy.

This was Naikar's second stint at Fabindia.

Naikar began his career at Dishnet DSL as a Senior Executive, before moving to eOfficePlanet India as a Senior Manager. He later joined Sify Technologies as Business Head – eCommerce, and subsequently held a similar role at Trent.

As the former head of e-commerce at Fabindia Overseas where he setup omnichannel ecosystem which includes logistics, category, store integration, customer service, technology, and also spearheaded digital marketing.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 4:42 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Adani Group shelves super app plans amid losses: Report

Adani Group shelves super app plans amid losses: Report

Brand Makers

Bombay Shaving Company CEO predicts Minimalist's decline, sparks industry buzz

Bombay Shaving Company CEO predicts Minimalist's decline, sparks industry buzz

Brand Makers

Bosch to cut 1,100 jobs in Germany amid EV market slump and rising competition

Bosch to cut 1,100 jobs in Germany amid EV market slump and rising competition

Brand Makers

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Brand Makers

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Brand Makers

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Brand Makers

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead