Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing—and growing U.S. scrutiny of American companies operating in China—multinational tech giant Amazon is shutting down its artificial intelligence lab in Shanghai, according to a media report.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) established its Shanghai lab in 2018, and according to the report, the lab once employed over 1,000 people.
Wang Minjie, a scientist at the Shanghai lab, noted that his team was being dissolved as part of strategic adjustments amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Amazon joins a growing list of tech companies—including Meta and Microsoft—that began global workforce reductions in early 2025, driven by their increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.