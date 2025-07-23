            

Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount

Amazon Web Services (AWS) established its Shanghai lab in 2018, and according to the report, the lab once employed over 1,000 people.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 2:35 PM
Amazon closes Shanghai AI Lab as U.S.-China tensions mount
Amazon joins a growing list of tech companies—including Meta and Microsoft—that began global workforce reductions in early 2025, driven by their increasing reliance on artificial intelligence. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing—and growing U.S. scrutiny of American companies operating in China—multinational tech giant Amazon is shutting down its artificial intelligence lab in Shanghai, according to a media report.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) established its Shanghai lab in 2018, and according to the report, the lab once employed over 1,000 people.

Wang Minjie, a scientist at the Shanghai lab, noted that his team was being dissolved as part of strategic adjustments amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Amazon joins a growing list of tech companies—including Meta and Microsoft—that began global workforce reductions in early 2025, driven by their increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 2:34 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Shah Rukh Khan, Big B, Kapoor clan join investor list in Sri Lotus Developers’ Rs 792 crore IPO push

Brand Makers

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Beloved meme artist 'Atheist Krishna' who made PM Modi smile, passes away

Brand Makers

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair as Global Head - Brand & Corporate Communications

Brand Makers

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Daniel Barak becomes WPP's first Global Creative & Innovation Lead

Brand Makers

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Instacart's Fidgi Simo to head OpenAI as CEO, Applications

Brand Makers

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Paytm's Madhur Deora to leave Board, to continue as President & Group CFO

Brand Makers

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services

TCS elevates Amit Govind to lead global marketing for sustainable services