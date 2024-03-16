Bookstrapping: Same as Ever by Morgan Housel

SHOULD WE BET ON WHAT DOESN’T CHANGE? Is anything the same as ever?

Morgan Housel seems to thinks so! Some things never change, is what he bets on in this wonderful, relatable read and shares 23 stories to prove his point. He also quotes Voltaire; “History never repeats itself, man always does.” Touche!

So, what are these things that never change?

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos posits in the introductory chapter,“ It is impossible to imagine a future where Amazon customers don’t want low prices and fast shipping.” Makes sense! Because that’s what he focuses on.

Here are our five BookStrapping insights.

1. Media interviews almost always focus on what’s likely to change. Imagine if we could interview billionaires on the things that are never going to change? And bet on them.

2. Consider this for starters; if there are infinite number of ways in which your life could potentially play out, and you just happened to be living in one version, what would be true in every imaginable version- not just this one? Egad!

3. Recognising that some things never change, helps you appreciate the fact that some of the biggest and most consequential changes in history happened because of a random, unforeseeable, thoughtless encounter or decision that led to magic or mayhem. Not because of great planning!

4. If the above were true- then risk is simply what you don’t see- because the surprises are all that matter. If no one sees it coming, no one is prepared for it. Therefore the damage will be amplified when it comes.

5. Your role models, folks who think about the world in unique ways (you like these), also think about the world in other unique ways (you don’t like these). Unique minds therefore have to be accepted as a complete package. Everyone needs them but nobody can stand them! Pithy gems like ‘most competitive advantages eventually die,’ leave you stunned; because it takes time to sink in and then suddenly starts to makes sense!

Is it then, easier to navigate the world if we knew what never changed?

Maybe your answer is the ‘same as ever.’