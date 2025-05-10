Bookstrapping: An excerpt on 'Win The Battle of Your Mind, Scroll Less Read More'

A brand new self-development book is here! The title is Win The Battle Of Your Mind- Scroll Less, Read More.

Written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, the book focuses on 'loss of skills due to lack of reading' and how we are to address the same. Being a scientific book, STP Pune, a Department of Science and Technology initiative, recently organised a book presentation to Gautam Adani.

The book contains two original poems, praising the reading habit. It outlines effective strategies to rebuild the reading habit for a vast range of benefits like better mental health, career prospects, work-life balance and of course, the capacity to do deep work.

Here's an except from the book with permission from Embassy Publishers.

Chapter 24: YOUR INCOME CANNOT 24 EXCEED YOUR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

I wrote a poem to explain this.

A man once said to me, “If I had extra time I could make more money!” I said, “There isn't extra time, where would you find any? When the clock strikes 12 at midnight, the day is done! Additional time, is available to none!”

Dejected, he started to walk away! I said, “Wait, I do have something to say! If making money is the point of it all! Why don’t you charge more per hour? That’s all.”

The man laughed, “I get paid for what I do, How can I charge more, out of the blue?” He was right, but I wanted to take the chance, To make him see, even elephants can dance!

“What if you could do more? Skills you could pick up, but have ignored! Perhaps you could learn something new! And then you could offer those skills too!

Your wages could be higher; If you added more value for your hire. Look around, who gets paid more than you? What extra work, do they do?”

A faint glimmer of hope shone in his eyes I’m sure he credited me with being wise! “My boss works the same machine but manages more men! I guess he gets paid for that then!

He does keep his wits about; I’ve never seen him scream or shout!” I said “He sounds like a good leader to me, You can be do too, without a fancy degree!”

You can learn from anyone! Learn quietly, post the setting sun, Get a good mentor and two books to read. To be fair, no one has extra time indeed!

I think the poem is self-explanatory.