'Bring It On' is for everyone looking for a ray of hope, says its author Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik's book, 'Bring It On', is not just for sportspersons. That's the first thing she wants to tell you about the book. Here's a no-holds barred interview!

Edited Excerpts

Why this book?

Let's be honest. This book isn't going to put food on the table! It has been written only to tell people about the challenges I had to overcome, one after another! The book is about life itself, parenting relationships, mindset and resilience. So it's for everyone looking for a ray of hope. Just last week, a woman whose husband was detected with cancer called me and said that she was reading my book during her long waiting hours in the hospital and it helped her cope!

It was 2016 that changed everything for you. The silver at the Rio Paralympics

Yes. But I have been competing since 2006, initially as a swimmer. It took 10 years! It's only after 2009 that athletics entered my life.

Do you remember Javed Abidi? He was a globally acknowledged champion of disability from India.

I have the fondest memories of him. He inspired all of us and worked hard on policy frameworks and mindset's to make the lives of persons with disabilities easier.

Has the mantle passed on to you, among others?

I am an para athlete. But I don't limit myself. I have flagged off the formula 1 International circuit in 2013. I was appointed the ambassador for Swachh Bharat by Meenakshi Lekhi. I have walked the ramp. I am unapologetically me. My resilience comes from my childhood; I developed paralysis at the age of 5 . I could sense that people were coming home and telling my parents, " Why are you wasting your time on her?"

But my parents never gave up on me. The house helps at home used to remind me, 'don't cry when mummy comes home. She works very hard for you.'

I developed gratitude towards the good side of life, and this is what I practice. I see the positive in any situation and negative voices do not bother me at all.

So, you don't leave room for detractors?

Absolutely! I don't have energy for negativity. I grew up a rebel. I focus on solutions. If there is a situation that demands me to learn something, I will upskill myself. It was Shiv Khera's line, 'winners don't do different things; they do things differently,' that inspires me every day.

I want to talk about how you are unapologetically yourself, almost defiant. You leave no room for sympathy, showing up well groomed in every situation, literally asking people to 'bring it on'!

I have my own ways, and I am not going to satisfy anyone's conventional stereotype. People drive with four limbs. I drive with two! From 1968 to 2016, India had won only 12 medals in para sports; of which just 1 was female. From 2020 to 2024, when I was the President of the Paralympics committee , we won 48 medals of which 14 medals were won by females.

Whenever a para athlete comes to me and says 'I have won a medal, but life continues to be difficult!' I ask "How many people have you helped win medals?" That's the most important thing.

So this book stops at Rio, will there be a book 2?