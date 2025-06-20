Donald Trump extends US TikTok sale deadline to September 17

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order extending the deadline for ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, to divest the popular app's U.S. assets until September 17, according to media reports.

This marks the third such extension despite a federal law that mandated a sale or shutdown by January 19.

The extension gives TikTok a fresh 90-day reprieve amid stalled negotiations and geopolitical tensions. It also reflects Trump's continued interest in keeping the app - widely used by younger voters and credited with bolstering his support base during the 2024 election - available in the United States.

TikTok, in a statement on its website, thanked President Trump for his "leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available." The company confirmed that it is working closely with Vice President JD Vance's office to reach a viable solution, the report added.

The latest move comes after months of uncertainty. Trump had first delayed enforcement of the law in April, then again in June, as attempts to create a U.S.-based spin-off entity for TikTok - majorly owned by American investors - ran into roadblocks, including objections from Beijing.

The 2024 law mandated TikTok be sold or shut down due to national security concerns over user data and its Chinese ownership. The Biden administration previously pushed for similar measures, but Trump - now his second term - chose not to enforce the shutdown upon taking office on January 20.

Back in March, Trump had hinted he might reduce tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for progress on the TikTok deal. However, subsequent announcements of new tariffs reportedly led Chinese officials to back away from approving any transaction.

Some Democratic lawmakers have raised legal concerns over Trump's repeated extensions. questioning whether the current deal under consideration would meet the statute's strict requirements or if the president even has authority to override the timeline, the report added.

As of now, TikTok remains operational in the U.S., with 170 million Americans using the app.