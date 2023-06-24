Bookstrapping: Say Anarcha by J C Hallman

Perception and deception For those who remember our review of The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel, prepare for an encore in the same genre. Marginalisation of women’s contributions by men who had a greater control over the narrative is the theme here as well. First up, who is Anarcha Westcott? She was an enslaved African American woman who suffered greatly from an obstetric fistula (a tragic injury caused by prolonged labor during childbirth). This was considered untreatable in the mid-19th century, where her story is set. And who is the man who denied her, her due? Meet Dr. J. Marion Sims, who has been hailed as the “father of modern gynaecology.” The book highlights how Sims, in his quest to find a surgical cure for fistulas, subjected Anarcha to dozens of surgeries without anaesthesia in his backyard hospital in Alabama. Not only this, but his ‘research’ and aggressive self-promotion are now immortalised by three statues of his, across the United States! Dr. Sims is remembered but alas, Anarcha isn't. Here are our Bookstrapping insights. 1. Sims own records and the accounts of contemporaries, provide a detailed record of his life. His journey from an insignificant “plantation physician” to the head of the American Medical Association (AMA) and founder of a women’s hospital in New York are well documented.