Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Boomlet Group, an influencer marketing and crisis communication agency, has appointed Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai. Saha joins as the national sales head and Rai takes on the role of lead brand solutions and talent.

Saha has worked across brands including Zee Entertainment and GroupM, in senior roles. He will be working towards building and shaping the verticals of Boomlet Group, creating a foundation for Boomlet in the influencer marketing and crisis communication industry.

Speaking on his appointment, Saha said, “I am truly excited to be joining the Boomlet Group. In my new role, I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to revamp our business strategy, particularly focusing on expanding Boomlet's influence in the fields of Influencer Marketing and Crisis Communication. Our primary goal is to strengthen and capture our market presence through well-thought-out expansion efforts.”

Prior to joining Boomlet Group, Rai worked with brands such as Zomato and Times Internet. She is tasked with identifying and capitalising on undiscovered opportunities in the world of influencers and content creators.

Speaking on her appointment, Rai said, "I was deeply inspired by the vision that Danish and Preety have for Boomlet, and their unwavering dedication to their mission is what drew me to this incredible team. I am excited to add value and contribute my perspective in alignment with the founders' vision. This synergy is what truly empowers me in this role, and I look forward to tapping into the undiscovered pool of talent among influencers and content creators."

Danish Malik, co-founder and chief executive officer of Boomlet Group on the appointment of Saha and Rai said, “Our vision is to establish Boomlet as the leading agency in the field of influencer marketing and crisis communication. Anish and Ayushi are perfect fits for Boomlet, as they completely align with our vision of expanding operations and exploring new opportunities that will bring us closer to our goal. Their roles are critical to our growth strategy, and we are confident that together we will lead Boomlet towards greater success.”